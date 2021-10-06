New Honorary Consul to France in Vermont named

The state of Vermont, especially the city of Burlington, has had a long-standing relationship with France. This week a city resident was named Honorary Consul of France in Vermont, succeeding another Burlington resident in the position.

In April 2019, two Vermont citizens received the highest civilian honor awarded by the government of France. Ernie Pomerleau, then the Honorary Consul of France to Vermont, and Lise Veronneau, chair and President of Burlington’s Honfleur Sister City program, were named chevaliers, or honorary knights, for their record of service promoting French relations and heritage.

This year, after 15 years Pomerleau nominated Veronneau to succeed him as the honorary consul. During a ceremony this week he noted the strong connections they have cultivated between Vermont and France.

“We have brought together a lot of constituencies in this French connection. We’ve continued this cultural and this education and this political and artistic way and we have such a beautiful French connection to Quebec as well. There’s over a million and a half people that come down from Quebec, French speaking, we’ve promoted it with Burlington.”

Consul General of France in Boston Arnaud Mentre says both Pomerleau and Veronneau have maintained a vibrant relationship across the ocean.

“You can see one former Honorary Consul giving the way to another one and at the same time there’s this deep feeling of continuity. You managed to develop the links with the city of Honfleur and it is now one of the most beautiful sister city agreements we have between France and New England. Your accomplishments to promote those links have been extraordinary over the years.”

Following his speech Mentre installed Veronneau as the new Honorary Consul to France.

“Lise you have demonstrated all the abilities to be one of the best representatives of France we could imagine for this city. So I came with your diploma as an honorary consul.”

After Mentre read a declaration in French officially installing her, Lise Veronneau said she is honored to accept the position.

“I am pleased to continue building relationships and help promote French initiatives. There are a couple projects in the works. We’re going to help a WWII Vermont veteran get submitted for recognition for the Legion of Honor. Working on the French license exchange, reciprocal agreement. We are going to work on a lot of new projects. I’m very excited to go into the next chapter.”

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said the installation celebrates not only individual contributions but the region’s ties to France.

“Burlington is tremendously honored to once again have a community member accept the prestigious role of Honorary Consul to France. Lise will, as she has long done, continue to further the bonds of friendship between Vermont and France.”

One third of Vermonters claim French or French-Canadian ancestry.