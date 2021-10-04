New York Senator wants explanation for continued Canadian land border closure

New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand is renewing calls for the Biden Administration to reopen the Canadian border to vaccinated travelers.

The Democrat is asking the administration to explain why the CDC is allowing travelers to enter the U.S. by plane but has extended the ban for those traveling by car until October 21st.

Gillibrand notes that 78 percent of Canadians over 12 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

She joins four other Senators from northern border states in a letter noting that the continued border closure is having severe negative economic and cultural impacts.

The border closed in March 2020. Canada reopened its border to vaccinated travelers in August.