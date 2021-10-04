Lake Champlain ferry company moving maintenance operations
The Lake Champlain Ferries is hoping to move most of its maintenance operations from the Burlington waterfront north to Grand Isle, Vermont.
The new location is on 3 acres adjacent to the dock where ferries run between Vermont and Cumberland Head, New York, 24-hours a day, seven-days a week, year round.
Last week, the Grand Isle Development Review board voted 3-2 in favor of the plan. The decision included stipulations to upgrade landscaping and ensure adequate safeguards against noise and water pollution.
The Grand Isle-Cumberland Head route is one of three the ferry company operates.
