Siting Board Approves Greene County Solar Farm

The second of two proposed Greene County solar farms has been approved by New York state authorities.

The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment granted approval Tuesday to Hecate Energy to build and operate a 50 megawatt solar farm in the Greene County Town of Coxsackie. Officials say the 800-acre farm will help New York meet climate goals.

According to the developer, the project could create nearly 200 jobs, along with additional opportunities for local construction and construction supply vendors.

The Siting Board approved the 100 MW Flint Mine solar farm in the Towns of Coxsackie and Athens in August.