© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Siting Board Approves Greene County Solar Farm

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published September 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT
solar-panels-dscf6333.jpg
WAMC/Pat Bradley
/

The second of two proposed Greene County solar farms has been approved by New York state authorities.

The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment granted approval Tuesday to Hecate Energy to build and operate a 50 megawatt solar farm in the Greene County Town of Coxsackie. Officials say the 800-acre farm will help New York meet climate goals.

According to the developer, the project could create nearly 200 jobs, along with additional opportunities for local construction and construction supply vendors.

The Siting Board approved the 100 MW Flint Mine solar farm in the Towns of Coxsackie and Athens in August.

Tags

NewsSolar
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief.
See stories by Dave Lucas
Related Content
Load More