News
Midday Magazine

Former Sen. Heitkamp Discusses Facebook, Tax Policy, Manchin, Biden

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published September 28, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT
Facing mounting scrutiny in 2020 over issues like its approach to misinformation, user data and security, and more, Facebook launched a political advocacy group known as the American Edge Project.

Serving on its Open and Accessible Internet Advisory Board is former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat who represented North Dakota until 2018. She is also a former state attorney general.

Heitkamp spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus about her view of tech giants like Facebook, how President Biden is performing in places like North Dakota, her thoughts on Sen. Joe Manchin's approach to the spending package, tax policy, the spread of misinformation, and more.

