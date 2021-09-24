© 2021
State Police Seek Information Following Motorcycle Chase

Pat Bradley
Published September 24, 2021
New York State Police are seeking information on two motorcyclists after a late night pursuit in northern New York.

State Police in Clinton County say just before midnight Thursday police tried to stop two motorcycles for multiple infractions on Commodore Thomas Macdonough Highway in Plattsburgh, the road that leads to the Grand Isle Ferry crossing in Plattsburgh.

One of the motorcycles drove at and struck the patrol car, causing damage to the vehicle and a minor injury to a trooper.

The suspects fled north and were located on Route 9 in Champlain traveling at about 100 miles an hour.

Police stopped their chase when the motorcycles crossed into Vermont via the Rouses Point Bridge.

