Lake Placid To Host Winter Olympic Team Trials

The U.S. Olympic Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined teams will compete for a place on the 2022 Olympic team during trials in Lake Placid in December.

The Olympic Regional Development Authority and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Thursday that the recently modernized Olympic jumping complex and cross country skiing complex at Mt. Van Hoevenberg near Lake Placid will host athletes for ski jumping and Nordic combined Olympic trials on December 24th and 25th.

The nation’s top men and women ski jumpers and skiers will compete for a place on the U.S. Olympic team. Up to five men and women can be selected for Team USA but only the winner in each discipline is guaranteed to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.