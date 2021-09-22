Second Round Of Groundwater Testing To Begin Next Week In Poestenkill

State and local officials provided an update Tuesday night on an investigation into water contamination centering around a Rensselaer County middle school.

In early January, the Averill Park Central School District tested its water supplies for PFOA, PFOS, and 1,4-Dioxane in accordance with state requirements.

Testing showed the Algonquin Middle School had levels of PFOA above 10 parts per trillion. As a result, water fountains were shut down and bottled water was provided for drinking, cooking, and dishwashing.

Over the last few months, the district says it has worked closely with the county, the state Education Department and Town of Poestenkill to develop a plan to address to contamination.

According to a September 3rd update from the district, a hired engineering firm, the county health department, and state Department of Education determined that a filtration system to address PFOA was the “most efficient and effective option.” A contractor has reportedly begun work on the project.

Meantime, officials held an update Tuesday on ongoing sampling in areas near the school to determine the extent of the PFAS contamination of groundwater.

Richard Elder, Rensselaer County’s Environmental Health Director, walked a virtual audience through the ongoing testing effort to determine the potential for human exposure.

“We really wanted to make this a gradual move out, to make sure that we’re capturing the same data and that we’re not being impacted by, potentially, other sources,” said Elder.

A first round of samples collected in mid-August found elevated levels of PFOS at two homes, and the county and state Department of Environmental Conservation provided bottled water. DEC also provided filtration systems for those two homes.

A second round of sampling is set to begin next week.

Susan Edwards, of the DEC’s Division of Environmental Remediation, says that a source of the contamination has not yet been determined.

“We do know that there are a couple industrial facilities around the area, around the school. We are taking a closer look, but at this point in time there is no obvious source that is leading to these low-levels of contamination that are found in the Algonquin Middle School wells or in the private wells,” said Edwards.

Justin Deming, of the Health Department’s Bureau of Environmental Exposure Investigation, explained that of 10 well samples collected near the school, PFAS chemicals were not detected in seven.

The sample taken closest had results similar to the school’s. Another, slightly upgradient from the school, showed a concentration of 22 parts per trillion of PFOS, a chemical similar to PFOA, according to Deming.

“Part of the issue we’re dealing with is there’s potentially multiple local sources that could be affecting the groundwater quality in the area. So the initial response at this point is to really look at the private wells to see, are there exposures that are unacceptable, and then take action to abate those,” said Deming.

The Town of Poestenkill, where the sampling effort is underway, purchases its water from the City of Troy, sourced from the Tomhannock reservoir in the Town of Pittstown.

Poestenkill Water Manager Bob Brunet suggested the school district consider connecting to that supply.

“If they hooked into our Troy water, they’re set for a long time.”

Brunet said he identified two locations where the middle school could connect to the town water system, each point about three-quarters of a mile away. However, he added, it’s not his decision.

“But I personally have gone out, take an elevation reading to assure myself that it is a feasible undertaking and they have reasonable pressure. So it’s something that’s a serious consideration. It’s just not…it’s not gaining any momentum at this point,” said Brunet.

A community meeting on the issue is set for Monday at 7 p.m. at the Poestenkill VFW.

