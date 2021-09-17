The Big E Returns With A Familiar Fair And Differences Due To The Pandemic

After it was canceled last year during the pandemic, the largest agricultural-themed fair in the northeast has returned to western Massachusetts.

The Big E began is 17-day run this morning at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds in West Springfield.

The local health board has ordered that face masks must be worn in all indoor spaces open to the public regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

There is also a little more open space than usual on the fairgrounds this year because some vendors did not return.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with fair president Gene Cassidy.