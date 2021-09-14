SportsReport: Emma Raducanu Vaults Up 127 Spots In Rankings; WFT Gets New Quarterback Taylor Heinicke

NFL:

The Las Vegas Raiders were winners in their first home game with fans in the stands.

Derek Carr fired a 31-yard TD pass to Zay Jones in overtime to give the Raiders a 33-27 triumph over the Ravens in the NFL season opener for both teams. Carr’s second TD pass of the game came after Carl Nassib’s strip sack of Lamar Jackson at the Ravens 27.

Carr threw an interception after driving to the Baltimore 1 on the opening possession of overtime. The Raiders later made another blunder with a delay of game before a field goal try, but coach Jon Gruden put his offense back on the field and watched Vegas score the go-ahead touchdown.

The Raiders trailed 14-0 early, ending a 98-game, regular-season win streak for the Ravens when leading by at least 14 points dating to 2004.

Carr was 34 of 56 for 435 yards. Jackson carried 12 times for 86 yards and completed 19 of his 30 passes for 235 yards and a TD.

Taylor Heinicke will be the Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

WFT has placed Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve with a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. Heinecke replaced Fitzpatrick in the second quarter and rallied Washington to the lead before Los Angeles came back to win.

Chad Allen will remain a backup. Head coach Ron Rivera does not plan on bringing in a veteran QB any time soon.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah is out for the season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury during Sunday’s loss to San Francisco. The third pick in the 2020 draft was limited to nine games last year because of injuries.

The Titans are moving onto yet another kicker, waiving Michael Badgley a day after he missed an extra point and a 46-yard field goal in their season-opening loss. Tennessee signed Badgley to the practice squad only on Friday when Sam Ficken went on the injury report with a right groin issue. Ficken went on injured reserve Saturday.

The Cowboys have activated right guard Zack Martin off the COVID-19 reserve list. Gregory went on the COVID-19 list four days after playing in the opener, a 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay. Dallas started the week without defensive end Randy Gregory because of the health and safety protocols.

Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. may have avoided a serious ankle injury in Sunday’s loss at Kansas City. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide a specific timeline on Wills’ return, but said he’s day to day.

Former San Francisco and New Orleans linebacker Parys Haralson has died at 37. The 49ers announced Haralson’s death on Monday. No details were provided.

MLB:

The Toronto Blue Jays will own no worse than a share of the first AL wild card at the end of the night following a lopsided win over the AL East leaders.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belted his major league-leading 45th home run and Alek Manoah set a career high by pitching eight shutout innings in the Blue Jays’ 8-1 trouncing of the Rays. Manoah allowed just one hit, walked none and struck out 10 in winning for the first time since August 11.

Teoscar Hernández had his first career five-hit game to help the Jays improve to 12-1 this month. Bo Bichette smacked his 24th homer of the season in the rout.

Tampa Bay lost for the fourth time in five games and is 5-7 this month after going 21-6 in August.

Checking out the rest of Monday’s major league action:

The Yankees stormed back from a five-run deficit to win for just the fourth time in 16 games, 6-5 over the Twins. Gary Sanchez lined a game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th, two innings after Aaron Judge tied it with a three-run homer. Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sanó slammed two-run homers in the first inning for Minnesota.

The Mariners earned a 5-4 win over the Red Sox on Mitch Haniger's three-run homer in the seventh inning following a two-out error by first baseman Kyle Schwarber. Haniger went 4 for 4 and homered for the third straight game as Seattle moved within two games of an AL playoff berth. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers hit back-to-back homers for the Red Sox, who fell into a tie with the Yankees for the second AL wild card.

The Astros put together a 15-1 laugher against the Rangers as Jose Siri homered twice and added a two-run single in his first big league start. Siri finished 4 for 5 with five RBIs while scoring three times for the AL West leaders, who lead the Mariners by 6 1/2 games. Yordan Alvarez hit a pair of 400-foot homers and Alex Bregman added a two-run homer for Houston, which also received two-run doubles from Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve.

The Giants became the first major league team to wrap up a playoff berth by earning their eighth straight win, 9-1 over the San Diego Padres on Monday. Tommy La Stella connected on the fourth pitch from Padres starter Yu Darvish and Evan Longoria followed with a three-run shot five batters later. Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt also went deep as San Francisco secured a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The Giants' lead in the NL West remains 2 1/2 games after the second-place Dodgers wrapped up their seventh consecutive home win, 5-1 versus the Diamondbacks. Clayton Kershaw made his first start since July 3, scattering four hits and fanning five over 4 1/3 innings after missing 57 games with elbow inflammation. Justin Turner supplied a two-run double and a solo homer to highlight the Dodgers' attack.

Adam Wainwright tossed six innings and won his fifth straight start as the Cardinals whipped the Mets, 7-0. The 40-year-old Wainwright has 16 wins this season and is 9-2 with a 2.02 ERA in his last 12 starts, a span in which he’s gone at least six innings every time. Paul Goldschmidt homered and finished with two RBIs for the Cardinals, who entered Monday one game of a wild-card berth.

The Marlins earned a 3-0 shutout of the Nationals as Sandy Alcantara (al-KAN’-tah-rah) allowed one hit over eight innings. Alcantara had a no-hitter until Josh Bell lined a two-out single in the seventh. Jesus Sanchez had a first-inning RBI single and Alex Jackson doubled home two runs in the ninth.

The Red Sox have activated reliever Hirokazu Sawamura from the COVID-19 injured list and returned left-handed pitcher Austin Davis from the paternity list. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said there could be more players coming off the COVID-19 injured list in the coming days. Left-hander Martin Pérez is expected to be activated on Tuesday, and Cora is holding out hope that left-handed starter Chris Sale could return this weekend against Baltimore.

In other major league news:

The Yankees have moved Gleyber Torres to second base following a few shaky games with the glove at shortstop recently. Torres has made 18 errors while starting 104 games at short this season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Clay Helton’s tenure as head football coach of Southern Cal is over.

Helton has been dismissed just two games into his seventh season at the helm. The move follows Saturday’s 42-28 home loss to Stanford that dropped the Trojans out of the AP Top 25.

Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime West Coast college football powerhouse. He was 19-14 since the 2017 season as public criticism mounted against him.

Trojans’ cornerbacks coach and associate head coach Donte Williams is taking over as head coach. Williams is the first Black head coach in USC football history.

Also in college football:

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday that the news on preseason All-America linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was “very encouraging” two days after he went down with a right knee injury against Mercer. Cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis both missed that game with undisclosed injuries.

Florida backup quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to practice this week while recovering from a strained right hamstring. Richardson has been a dynamic presence while sharing the QB position with inconsistent starter Emory Jones.

Oregon freshman linebacker Justin Flowe is out indefinitely with a right foot injury. Flowe made an immediate impact for the Ducks in his first game this season, providing 14 tackles and a forced fumble in a rout of Fresno State.

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair his broken right leg. King suffered the injury early in the seventh-ranked Aggies’ 10-7 win at Colorado over the weekend. Zach Calzada becomes the team’s starter this week when Texas A&M hosts New Mexico.

Purdue running back Zander Horvath will miss four to eight weeks with a broken fibula. Horvath was expected to be a key for the Boilermakers after leading the team in rushing with 442 yards on 89 carries and earning third-team all-Big Ten honors last season.

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec underwent surgery for a hand injury that knocked him out of Saturday’s game against UMass. The school says Jurkovec could miss the season.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron says running back John Emery Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the season for academic reasons. Emery rushed for 378 yards and three touchdowns in nine games as a sophomore in 2020.

The Southeastern Conference has fined Arkansas $100,000 after Razorbacks fans rushed the field following Saturday’s 40-21 win over Texas. The fans violated the league’s access to competition area policy that was adopted in 2004.

NHL:

The Columbus Blue Jackets have replaced assistant coach Sylvain Lefebvre for declining to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Jackets have promoted Steve McCarthy to replace Lefebvre on head coach Brad Larsen’s staff.

NHL coaches and other team staff who closely interact with players are required to be fully vaccinated.

GOLF-PGA TOUR-ROOKIE AWARD:

Will Zalatoris is the PGA Tour rookie of the year.

Zalatoris is the first player in 20 years to win the award without being a full PGA Tour member. His break came with a sixth-place finish at the U.S. Open, which became part of this season when the event was moved to September. Zalatoris’ performance there earned him special temporary membership.

His eight top-10 finishes included a runner-up at the Masters.

TENNIS:

Emma Raducanu’s qualifier-to-champion run at the U.S. Open has vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23.

The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon’s fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories in qualifying and the main draw of the Open.

U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada also made a big jump in Monday’s rankings, from 73rd to a career-best 28th.

