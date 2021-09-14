Siena Poll Finds New Yorkers Still Getting To Know Hochul

Less than a month after taking office, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is viewed favorably by 42 percent of voters and unfavorably by 17 percent. 41 percent either don’t know the Democrat or know enough about her to have an opinion. That’s according to a new poll from the Siena College Research Institute released Tuesday.

The poll found voters say Hochul — who took over for disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo — has a more collaborative approach to government leadership than her predecessor, by a 52 to 18 percent margin. Nearly three-quarters told pollsters it’s exciting to have the state’s first female governor.

And two-thirds of voters say Cuomo should have resigned rather than stay in office. The poll found Cuomo with a negative 34 to 55 percent favorability rating, his worst mark ever, but 39 percent say he left New York a better place to live and work.

His final job performance rating was 50-to-48 percent. Hochul’s margin is 44 to 37.