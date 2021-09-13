Elderly Woman Dies In Highgate Fire

Vermont State Police say an 89-year-old woman is dead following a house fire in the town of Highgate.

Firefighters were called to a location on St. Armand Road at about 9 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report a person was trapped in the burning home.

When firefighters arrived they rescued Sylvia Ploof from the building. She was taken to an area hospital where she died.

Ploof's son, 64-year-old Keith Ploof, was treated for smoke inhalation injuries.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was an overloaded power strip that failed and ignited the surrounding combustible materials.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved