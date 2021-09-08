SportsReport: New Baseball Hall Of Fame Inductees; National Women's Hockey League Gets New Name

MLB:

San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell made another bid at a gem and this one didn’t end so well when Jo Adell hit a two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning to help the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-0 victory.

Snell took a perfect game into the seventh inning before walking two batters and allowing Adell’s liner to left on his 96th pitch.

Adell finished with three RBIs.

Snell was trying for the majors’ ninth no-hitter this year, which would’ve topped the record of eight set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was permitted

Also on Tuesday:

Cedric Mullins homered for the third consecutive game and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3. DJ Stewart and Austin Hays also connected for Baltimore, which evened the four-game series at one apiece. Orioles right-hander Mike Baumann, rated the team’s No. 10 prospect, was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk prior to the game and made his major league debut in the fifth inning. Bauman retired 11 of the 14 batters he faced to earn the win. Carlos Santana hit his 19th home run for the Royals, who are 9-4 in their last 13 road games after going 19-37 in their first 46.

Gavin Sheets hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth, Cesar Hernandez added a two-run single in the same inning, and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox beat the stumbling Oakland Athletics 6-3. Jimmy Lambert (1-1) allowed three hits over five solid innings for his first major league win in his third career start and six appearance as Chicago matched the club’s season-high of 22 games above .500 (80-58). Both managers and the training staffs came out when Chicago’s Leury García stole a base in the eighth and made a dive under leaping second baseman Tony Kemp, who fell hard.

Pete Alonso hit two home runs, including the 100th of his career, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 to give Carlos Carrasco his first win with the team. Alonso launched a two-run homer in the first inning for No. 100 and added a solo shot in the ninth. The 26-year-old slugger reached the milestone in his 347th game, the second-fastest in major league history. Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard did it in 325 games. Francisco Lindor’s two-run single capped a three-run sixth that snapped a 4-all tie. Carrasco threw five innings in his eighth start for the Mets. Only one of the four runs he allowed was earned.

Logan Webb pitched effectively for seven innings, Mike Yastrzemski homered and Steve Duggar had two triples among his three hits as the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 12-3. Brandon Crawford added three hits and an RBI. All of Duggar’s hits went for extra bases and he drove in three runs. Yastrzemski added a run-scoring single in the ninth, finishing with three RBIs, as San Francisco won for the fifth time in six games. C.J. Cron had an RBI double for Colorado. Pinch-hitter Joshua Fuentes and Rio Ruiz added RBI singles.

Ben Gamel had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning among his three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Gamel also made an outstanding catch in left field to end the top of the sixth, slamming into the fence to take away a potential extra-base hit from Derek Hill with two runners on and preventing the Tigers from adding to their 2-1 lead. Miguel Cabera went 3 for 4 with a double for the Tigers, raising his career hits total to 2,967.

John Gant pitched five solid innings to get his first win since joining Minnesota and spoil Cleveland starter Aaron Civale’s impressive return from injury, leading the Twins to a 3-0 win over the Indians. Brent Rooker homered for the Twins, who have won six of their past seven against the Indians. Gant, who came over from St. Louis in a July trade, didn’t allow a run on three hits.

Nelson Cruz homered twice and, at 41 years old, became the oldest player in major league history to hit 30 home runs in a season, powering the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 12-7. Mike Zunino also homered twice and Jordan Luplow connected for the AL East leaders. Rays rookie Wander Franco went 0 for 4 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 37 games and passing Mickey Mantle for the longest by an AL player under 21 years old. The 20-year-old Franco now trails only Frank Robinson, who reached in 43 straight in 1956. The Red Sox again missed a chance to move ahead of the Yankees for the top AL wild-card spot.

Wade Miley pitched seven effective innings, Nick Castellanos homered and the Cincinnati Reds got a sorely needed victory, topping the Chicago Cubs 4-3. Cincinnati had dropped seven of nine to lose ground in the NL playoff race. Miley allowed one run and five hits. Jonathan India also homered for the Reds. Willson Contreras, Rafael Ortega and Ian Happ went deep for Chicago, which had won a season-high seven straight.

Carlos Correa drove in the winning run in the 10th inning after Alex Bregman tied it in the ninth, and the Houston Astros rallied for a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Correa greeted Yohan Ramirez with a ground-rule double to right-center, scoring Yuli Gurriel, who started the inning at second. Bregman tied it with a two-run home run off the train tracks in left field off Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth. Sewald walked José Altuve to lead off the ninth and Michael Brantley flew out to Mitch Haniger in front of the wall in right-center before Bregman’s blast. Ryne Stanek (2-4) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.

Albert Pujols rewarded an adoring crowd by hitting a home run in his return to Busch Stadium, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers toward a 7-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Justin Turner homered twice and Will Smith also homered for the playoff-contending Dodgers, who won for the sixth time in eight games. A star slugger who led the Cardinals to a pair of World Series championships, the 41-year-old Pujols made his second appearance at Busch Stadium after playing for St. Louis from 2001-2011. Pujols drew a 40-second standing ovation when he first came to bat. He promptly hit his 679th career home run and 17th of the season.

Jordan Lyles pitched seven smooth innings in relief, Jason Martin hit a two-run single and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1. It’s a rare three-game winning streak for the last-place Rangers. They’ll try to tie their season high of four straight wins on Wednesday. Arizona has lost nine of its past 10 games. Lyles retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced and gave up just one run on three hits.

The New York Court of Appeals has agreed to hear the long-running dispute between the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals over television rights fees.

The court, the highest in the state, on Sept. 2 granted the the Orioles’ motion for permission to appeal. MASN was established in March 2005 after the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington and became the Nationals, moving into what had been Baltimore’s exclusive broadcast territory since 1972. The Orioles have a controlling interest in the network. One arbitration decision was thrown out and a second awarded the Nationals $296.8 million for 2012-16.

Elsewhere in MLB:

Cleveland Indians manger Terry Francona is resting comfortably after undergoing toe surgery, his second operation since stepping aside for the season in July. Francona, who had hip replacement surgery in August, had the procedure Tuesday at the Cleveland Clinic. The 62-year-old hobbled around in a walking boot for months before deciding to leave the team to address his medical issues.

New York Mets President Sandy Alderson says he’s had little communication with acting general manager Zack Scott, who was arrested last week on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Alderson said he has reached out to Scott on a couple of occasions since the arrest. The Mets placed Scott on paid administrative leave following his arrest. Scott has pleaded not guilty to the charge and three traffic violations.

Hall of Fame:

On Wednesday, the baseball world will gather in Cooperstown, New York for the first Hall of Fame induction ceremony in nearly two years. More than 30 Hall of Famers are scheduled to attend the celebration.

Technically, there is no class of 2021, since no one on the ballot reached the required 75 percent vote threshold. But the Class of 2020 never had a chance to be inducted because of the pandemic.

Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons, Larry Walker and the late Marvin Miller will be honored starting at 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS-US OPEN:

Daniil Medvedev has reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the third straight year. He ended the surprising run of qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp with a 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 victory.

The No. 2 seed from Russia dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but recovered to keep alive his bid for a first Grand Slam title. Van de Zandschulp was trying to become the first man to come through the qualifying rounds to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. Medvedev will play either 18-year-old Carlos Alcazar of Spain or No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the semifinals.

Elsewhere at the Open:

Aryna Sabalenka has matched her best result in a Grand Slam tournament by reaching the semifinals. The No. 2 seed from Belarus beat French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-4. She faces 19-year-old Leyla Fernandez in the semis.

Leylah Fernandez has reached the U.S. Open semifinals, one day after turning 19. The Canadian continued her stunning run through the tournament by upsetting No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6. Fernandez won the last two points of the tiebreaker to give her another three-set victory after knocking off past U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her previous two matches.

Carlos Alcaraz says he stopped playing his quarterfinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime because of an issue with a muscle in his right leg. Alcaraz says he felt the problem in his right adductor before taking the court Tuesday night. Alcaraz retired from the match while trailing 6-3, 3-1 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

NFL:

The Seahawks, Sounders and Kraken say they will require proof of vaccination for all fans 12 or older attending the teams’ home games.

The Mariners also say they will require proof of vaccination beginning in October should the team make the playoffs. The Seahawks and Sounders will accept proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of an event, beginning with the Seahawks’ home opener on Sept. 19 against Tennessee. The University of Washington and Washington State University are also requiring a negative test or proof of vaccination. Washington’s begins Sept. 25. Washington State’s will begin in October. The Kraken are requiring proof of vaccination. Their first home game is scheduled for Oct. 23 against Vancouver.

In other NFL matters:

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when the defending AFC North champions open the season in Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing. If Watt for some reason can’t go, veteran Melvin Ingram will likely get the start against the Bills.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has been detained on a failure to appear warrant related to traffic offenses. Court records show Chubb failed to appear in court Aug. 6 to face charges from May. The fourth-year pro is coming off a Pro Bowl berth but underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery this offseason. He sprained his other ankle recently and missed practice all last week.

OBIT-SAM CUNNINGHAM

Sam Cunningham, who starred at USC and in NFL, dies at 71

Sam “Bam” Cunningham, an All-American fullback at Southern California whose performance against Alabama was credited with helping to integrate football in the South, has died.

Cunningham was part of USC’s all-Black backfield that helped rout a predominantly white Alabama team 42-21 in 1970. He ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns. His performance was credited with influencing the university and coach Bear Bryant to more widely recruit Black players and integrate the sport in the South. Cunningham went on to a record-setting career with the New England Patriots. He died at his home in Inglewood, California. Cunningham was 71.

GONZAGA-FEW-DUI

Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence.

The Coeur d’Alene Press and Spokesman-Review acquired a police report through a public information request that says Few was stopped Monday evening after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding.” The report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. The report says Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08. There was no immediate comment from Gonzaga.

GOLF-RAHM-AWARD:

Rahm wins points-based best player award from PGA of America

Jon Rahm’s birdie on the final hole of the Tour Championship earned him a trophy. He is the winner of the points-based award as player of the year by the PGA of America. Players get 10 points for a win, 30 points if it’s a major.

Rahm’s only victory was the U.S. Open. But he picked up 20 points apiece for leading the scoring average and the money list. His actual score from East Lake was 14 under, same as Kevin Na. They split the win and each received 5 points. That was enough for Rahm to beat out Bryson DeChambeau.

WNBA:

Brionna Jones had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Connecticut beat the Dallas Wings 83-56 for the Sun’s 10th win in a row. Connecticut (22-6) played frenetic and smothering defense, led by Brianna January who helped limit the Wings to 27% shooting from the field. Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale, who finished with eight points on 2-of-17 shooting, had her string of 65 consecutive games scoring in double figures snapped.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY:

The National Women’s Hockey League is changing its name to the Premier Hockey Federation. North America’s first women’s professional hockey league to pay players a salary made the switch as part of a rebranding to reflect sweeping changes made to its management structure.

