© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Need help navigating our new site? Click here.
News

Molinaro Discusses Ida, Hochul, Van De Water, And COVID-19

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published September 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
Courtesy of the Office of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
/
Courtesy of the Office of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro

While President Biden has approved major disaster declarations for six New Jersey counties and five New York counties impacted by the remnants Hurricane Ida, the Dutchess County Executive says his county should be included.

Marc Molinaro wrote to President Biden, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand and Congressmen Sean Patrick Maloney and Antonio Delgado, saying many businesses in central and southern Dutchess County were damaged by flooding. The Republican says local governments are also in need of federal assistance to cover response expenses. The federal approval covers Bronx, Queens, Kings, Richmond and Westchester counties in New York.

In an interview with WAMC Wednesday, Molinaro discussed COVID-19, Hurricane Ida, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the untimely death of former House candidate Kyle Van De Water.

Tags

NewsDutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
Related Content
Load More