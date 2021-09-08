Molinaro Discusses Ida, Hochul, Van De Water, And COVID-19

While President Biden has approved major disaster declarations for six New Jersey counties and five New York counties impacted by the remnants Hurricane Ida, the Dutchess County Executive says his county should be included.

Marc Molinaro wrote to President Biden, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand and Congressmen Sean Patrick Maloney and Antonio Delgado, saying many businesses in central and southern Dutchess County were damaged by flooding. The Republican says local governments are also in need of federal assistance to cover response expenses. The federal approval covers Bronx, Queens, Kings, Richmond and Westchester counties in New York.

In an interview with WAMC Wednesday, Molinaro discussed COVID-19, Hurricane Ida, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the untimely death of former House candidate Kyle Van De Water.