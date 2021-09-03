© 2021
Seven COVID-19 Cases At Berkshire County Jail And House Of Correction

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 3, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT
A green awning with a sheriff's badge logo is in front of a beige building under a blue sky
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction says three inmates and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Assistant Superintendent Daniel Sheridan says two of the inmates and two of the staffers involved in the outbreak were vaccinated. The source of the cases has yet to be determined.

“The initial inmate who tested positive was going outside routinely for medical treatment," Sheridan told WAMC. "It's hard to pinpoint where it came from.”

Sheridan says the three positive inmates are isolated from the rest of the population, and that the facility continues to exercise COVID-19 safety protocols including the wearing of masks. 85% of the jail’s staff and 65% of the inmates have been vaccinated.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
