Seven COVID-19 Cases At Berkshire County Jail And House Of Correction

Assistant Superintendent Daniel Sheridan says two of the inmates and two of the staffers involved in the outbreak were vaccinated. The source of the cases has yet to be determined.

“The initial inmate who tested positive was going outside routinely for medical treatment," Sheridan told WAMC. "It's hard to pinpoint where it came from.”

Sheridan says the three positive inmates are isolated from the rest of the population, and that the facility continues to exercise COVID-19 safety protocols including the wearing of masks. 85% of the jail’s staff and 65% of the inmates have been vaccinated.