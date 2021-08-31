Springfield Mayor Solicits Ideas For Spending COVID Recovery Funds

City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts is asking residents and business owners in the city to weigh-in on how to spend roughly $94 million.

That is Springfield’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Mayor Domenic Sarno this month announced the creation of the Department of Recovery and Business Continuity to administer the city’s ARPA funds.

That new department has now posted an online survey for public participation.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Mayor Sarno.