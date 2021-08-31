© 2021
News
Midday Magazine

Springfield Mayor Solicits Ideas For Spending COVID Recovery Funds

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 31, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT
Domenic_Sarno_2019.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he plans to issue formal requests for proposals for spending roughly $94 million in ARPA funds

There is an online survey, meetings planned with neighborhood leaders

City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts is asking residents and business owners in the city to weigh-in on how to spend roughly $94 million.

That is Springfield’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Mayor Domenic Sarno this month announced the creation of the Department of Recovery and Business Continuity to administer the city’s ARPA funds.

That new department has now posted an online survey for public participation.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Mayor Sarno.

ARPA Springfield economic development Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno
