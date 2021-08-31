Harpin Resigns From North Adams City Council
For the fourth time in the term that started in 2020, a North Adams, Massachusetts city councilor has resigned.
Marie Harpin joins former colleagues Jason LaForest, Robert Moulton and Paul Hopkins in not finishing out their 2020-2021 terms. She made her resignation known to the city in a short email to the city clerk Tuesday morning. She was first elected to the North Adams city council in 2017.
Harpin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WAMC News.
There are currently seven members serving on what is typically a nine-member council.