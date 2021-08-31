© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Need help navigating our new site? Click here.
News

Harpin Resigns From North Adams City Council

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published August 31, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT
A white woman with earring smiles into the camera
City Of North Adams, Massachusetts
/
Marie Harpin.

For the fourth time in the term that started in 2020, a North Adams, Massachusetts city councilor has resigned.

Marie Harpin joins former colleagues Jason LaForest, Robert Moulton and Paul Hopkins in not finishing out their 2020-2021 terms. She made her resignation known to the city in a short email to the city clerk Tuesday morning. She was first elected to the North Adams city council in 2017.

Harpin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WAMC News.

There are currently seven members serving on what is typically a nine-member council.

News
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More