Harpin Resigns From North Adams City Council

Marie Harpin joins former colleagues Jason LaForest, Robert Moulton and Paul Hopkins in not finishing out their 2020-2021 terms. She made her resignation known to the city in a short email to the city clerk Tuesday morning. She was first elected to the North Adams city council in 2017.

Harpin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WAMC News.

There are currently seven members serving on what is typically a nine-member council.