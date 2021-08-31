© 2021
News
Northeast Report

Big E Plans To Return With Eye On Rising COVID Cases

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 31, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT
bigecrowds.jpg
ESE
/
The Big E draws a lot of people as seen in this undated photograph

Local health board to decide on mask mandate days before fair opens

The fall fair and festival season has arrived in New England.

Labor Day weekend features The Three County Fair in Northampton and the Stone Soul Festival in Springfield.

The following weekend it’s the Franklin County Fair and the Mattoon Street Arts Festival in Springfield.

Then comes the Big E. It is the largest agricultural fair in the region and one of the largest in North America.

Most of the events were canceled last year and are resuming now as COVID-19 cases surge again.

Earlier today, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy.

NewsBig EEastern States ExpositionCOVID19
Paul Tuthill
