Awaiting Details, NYPIRG's Horner Welcomes Hochul's Ethics Reform Pledge

Published August 29, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT
In her first address to the state, New York Governor Kathy Hochul promised an overhaul of the way business is done in state government. It comes after mounting harassment allegations and a raft of ethics complaints chased her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, from office.

Many incoming governors have promised to clean up Albany only to slow-walk changes or renege on pledges.

For analysis, we speak with Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group. He’s also a WAMC commentator and board member.

