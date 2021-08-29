Albany Police: Six Shot In Overnight Incidents

Six were injured in two separate overnight shooting incidents in Albany.

The city police department says it received reports of shots fired on Sherman Street near Henry Johnson Boulevard around 10:40 p.m.

Responding to the scene, police located a 46-year-old man who had been shot in the hand on nearby Elk Street.

Around the same time, officers received reports of a shooting victim near the eastern entrance of Washington Park on Hudson Avenue. A 42-year-old man was found shot in the torso and was transported to the hospital.

Meantime, hospitals reported three others walking into emergency rooms with gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old shot in the leg and 25-year-old shot in the back arrived at Albany Medical Center. A 48-year-old arrived at Albany Memorial Hospital. The victims, all male, suffered non-life threatening injuries, and were determined to have been shot at the Sherman Street incident.

Around midnight, a second shooting was reported in the area of Madison Avenue and Grand Streets. As police investigated, a 31-year-old man arrived at Albany Medical Center with wounds to the ankle and torso.

Both incidents remain under investigation and police were unaware Sunday morning if they were connected.

Those with information are asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039 or online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.