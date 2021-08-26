CarShare Coming Back To Albany Area

A Capital Region car sharing program is on the verge of a comeback.

Capital CarShare offered members low-priced car rentals for as little as an hour. It served Albany and Troy from 2014 until December 31st when rising insurance costs coupled with financial fallout from the pandemic forced the non-profit to cease operations.

Now, the Capital District Transportation Authority is preparing to restore the service according to CEO Carm Basile.

"Our program builds on the footprint of Capitol CarShare. We're going to start in Albany. It'll be in the same general vicinity, more cars. Obviously, we think a little bit more focused marketing."

In its heyday, Capital CarShare had a fleet of 10 vehicles.

Basile has high hopes for the CDTA version.

"We've got some issues to work out but it looks like we might have a general introduction later this fall."