© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Need help navigating our new site? Click here.
News
Midday Magazine

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt On Afghanistan, Cuomo And Hochul

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published August 17, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT
New York State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt
Karen DeWitt
/
New York State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt

It’s not uncommon for a legislative leader in New York state government to write to federal officials about a pressing issue, but Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt has a unique perspective on world events right now. The Republican from the 62nd district was in Afghanistan in 2008 as part of his service with the New York Army National Guard as a combat mentor and advisor to the Afghan National Police in Kandahar City.

In his letter Monday, he says it’s vital to secure the airport in Kabul, help citizens and allies evacuate, and more.

In an interview with WAMC Tuesday, Ortt also discusses his expectations for incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Tags

NewsSenator Rob OrttAfghanistan
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
Related Content
Load More