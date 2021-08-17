Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt On Afghanistan, Cuomo And Hochul

It’s not uncommon for a legislative leader in New York state government to write to federal officials about a pressing issue, but Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt has a unique perspective on world events right now. The Republican from the 62nd district was in Afghanistan in 2008 as part of his service with the New York Army National Guard as a combat mentor and advisor to the Afghan National Police in Kandahar City.

In his letter Monday, he says it’s vital to secure the airport in Kabul, help citizens and allies evacuate, and more.

In an interview with WAMC Tuesday, Ortt also discusses his expectations for incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.