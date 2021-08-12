Arts Organizations Unite Behind Mask Policy

A new agreement between multiple Capital Region arts organizations will require all visitors to wear masks regardless of vaccination status in an effort to keep indoor audiences and performers safe during the pandemic.

The agreement, announced by the Capital Region Arts Restart Coalition, involves Proctors Collaborative, the Palace Theater, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Troy Savings Music Hall, Cohoes Music Hall, Capital Repertory Theatre, The Egg, Universal Preservation Hall, Caffe Lena, Hudson Hall and the Albany Symphony Orchestra. WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio The Linda is requiring masks and proof of vaccination.

Speaking with WAMC’s Lucas Willard, Owen Smith, Producing Artistic Director at Playhouse Stage Company, explains why the organizations are uniting behind the mask policy.