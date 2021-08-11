© 2021
Springfield Jazz Festival Returns, But To New Location

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 11, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT
The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival will leave its original location in Court Square for Stearns Square.

An interview with festival producer Kristin Neville

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, a popular jazz festival is taking place this Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The “Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival” has moved to a new location – historic Stearns Square in the heart of the city’s dining district.

The festival is free, but because of COVID-19 protocols, people wishing to attend are being asked to RSVP through the event’s website.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Kristin Neville, executive director of Blues to Green, the nonprofit that produces the festival.

NewsSpringfield Jazz and Roots FestivalSpringfield dining districtJazz FestivalKristin Neville
Paul Tuthill
