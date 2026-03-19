2026 New York village election results

NOTE: This page will be updated as results come in.

Waterford Village mayor

The village of Waterford in Saratoga County has elected Republican Craig Falcone as its new mayor. Falcone’s win comes as longtime Mayor Bert Mahoney is ending his 28-year tenure in the village of more than 2,000 residents. Falcone, who works as the chief operator of the village’s wastewater treatment plant, secured endorsements from local Republicans in February. His opponent, Republican Michelle Cleary, announced Falcone’s win on Facebook, noting that he won by fewer than 27 votes.

Corinth Village trustees

The village of Corinth in Saratoga County has elected incumbent Michael Bedell and Jennifer W. Kietzman as their village trustees. Bedell led the race with 120 votes, while Kietzman finished second with 109 votes. Each term for the village trustee position runs for four years.