WAMC's March 2026 guide to Capital Region village elections

Residents of villages across New York state will head to the poll Wednesday.

Many village elections are administered at the local level, while others are run by the county board of elections. WAMC reached out to local officials to compile a voter guide for races in Albany, Columbia, Greene and Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren and Washington counties.

The information we received is below. If you do not see your municipality, reach out to your local clerk’s office for more information.

Albany County

Colonie

Trustee (two seats)

Each term is four years



Patty Schwarz Lockart (incumbent)

Mark P. Stevens (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can cast ballots at Village Hall, 2 Thunder Road, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ravena

Mayor

Each term is four years



William J. Misuraca Jr. (incumbent)

Trustee (two)

Each term is four years



Caitlin Appleby (incumbent)

Joseph Eissing

Linda Muller (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can vote at 15 Mountain Road from noon to 9 p.m.

Voorheesville

Mayor

Each term is four years



Richard A. Straut (incumbent)

Trustee (two)

Each term is four years



Nicholas J. Duncan

John J. Stevens Jr.

Where and when to vote

Residents can cast ballots at Voorheesville Fire House, 12 Altamont Road, from noon to 9 p.m.

Columbia County

Chatham

Trustee (two)

Each term is two years



Karyn Schassler (incumbent)

Melony Spock (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can vote at Tracy Memorial Village Hall, 77 Main St., on Wednesday from noon to 9 p.m.

Kinderhook

Mayor

Each term is two years



Dorene Weir (incumbent)

Trustee (two)

Each term is two years



T. Kevin Monahan (incumbent)

Susan Patterson (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can cast ballots at Village Hall, 6 Chatham St., from noon to 9 p.m.

Philmont

Trustee (two)

Each term is two years



Douglas Crooper (incumbent)

Laurance Ostrander

Justice

Each term is three years



Grant Prime (acting justice)

Where and when to vote

Residents can vote at the village offices, 124 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.

Valatie

Trustee (two)

Each term is two years



Amy Freinberg-Trufas (incumbent)

Patrick Rodgers (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can cast ballots at 3211 Church St., from noon to 9 p.m.

Greene County

Athens

Trustee (two)

Each term is two years



Joey Dillberg (incumbent)

Gail Lasher (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can vote at the Rivertown Senior Center, 39 2nd St., from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Catskill

Trustee

Each term is three years



Jamie L. Hyer Mitchell

Joseph Kozloski (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can cast ballots at the Catskill Fire Department, 1 Central Ave., from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Coxsackie

Trustee (two)

Each term is two years



Katlyn Irwin (incumbent)

Deidre Meier (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can vote at the Coxsackie village police station, 119 Mansion St., from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hunter

Mayor

Each term is three years



Alan Higgins (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can cast ballots at the Hunter fireouse, 17 Bridge St., from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tannersville

Trustee (two)

Each term is two years



George Kelly (incumbent)

Kody Leach (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can vote at the Village Hall, 5974 Main St., from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rensselaer County

Castleton-on-Hudson

Mayor



Michael Slik (incumbent)

Trustee (two)

Each term is two years



Patricia Pillsworth (incumbent)

Thomas Tobia (incumbent)

Proposition

The local measure, if passed, would increase the annual service award for volunteer firefighters

Where and when to vote

Residents can cast ballots at the village offices, 85 South Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.

East Nassau

Mayor

Each term is two years



Elisa Martin (incumbent)

Trustee (two)

Each term is two years



Paul Morone

Where and when to vote

Residents can vote at the Hoags Corners Ambulance station, 19 Town Garage Road, from noon to 9 p.m.

Hoosick Falls

Trustee (three)

Each term is two years



Brett Hanselman (incumbent)

Marissa Harris (incumbent)

Michael Hickey (incumbent)

Justice

Each term is four years



Thomas G. Restino, Jr. (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can cast ballots at the Municipal Building, 24 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.

Nassau

Trustee (two)

Each term is four years



Gaetano J. Forte III (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can vote at the Village Hall, 40 Malden St., from noon to 9 p.m.

Saratoga County

Corinth

Trustee (two)

Each term is four years



Michael Bedell

Charles Pasquarell

Jennifer W. Kietzman

Where and when to vote

Residents can cast ballots at the Village Hall, 244 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.

Schenectady County

Delanson

Trustee



George V. Grenier Jr. (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can cast ballots at Village Hall, 1797 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.

Warren County

Lake George

Trustee (one)

This is a one-year term



Robert Gregor (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can vote upstairs at the Town Office Center, 20 Old Post Road, from noon to 9 p.m.

Washington County

Cambridge

Trustee (two)

Each term is two years



Evan Lawrence

Stephen L. Robertson (incumbent)

Where and when to vote

Residents can cast ballots at the village offices, 56 North Park St., from noon to 9 p.m.

Hudson Falls

Trustee (two)

Each term is two years



Jeffrey Gaulin (incumbent)

Daniel Hogan (incumbent)

When to vote

Residents can vote from noon to 9 p.m.