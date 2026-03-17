WAMC's March 2026 guide to Capital Region village elections
Residents of villages across New York state will head to the poll Wednesday.
Many village elections are administered at the local level, while others are run by the county board of elections. WAMC reached out to local officials to compile a voter guide for races in Albany, Columbia, Greene and Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren and Washington counties.
The information we received is below. If you do not see your municipality, reach out to your local clerk’s office for more information.
Albany County
Colonie
Trustee (two seats)
Each term is four years
- Patty Schwarz Lockart (incumbent)
- Mark P. Stevens (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can cast ballots at Village Hall, 2 Thunder Road, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ravena
Mayor
Each term is four years
- William J. Misuraca Jr. (incumbent)
Trustee (two)
Each term is four years
- Caitlin Appleby (incumbent)
- Joseph Eissing
- Linda Muller (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can vote at 15 Mountain Road from noon to 9 p.m.
Voorheesville
Mayor
Each term is four years
- Richard A. Straut (incumbent)
Trustee (two)
Each term is four years
- Nicholas J. Duncan
- John J. Stevens Jr.
Where and when to vote
Residents can cast ballots at Voorheesville Fire House, 12 Altamont Road, from noon to 9 p.m.
Columbia County
Chatham
Trustee (two)
Each term is two years
- Karyn Schassler (incumbent)
- Melony Spock (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can vote at Tracy Memorial Village Hall, 77 Main St., on Wednesday from noon to 9 p.m.
Kinderhook
Mayor
Each term is two years
- Dorene Weir (incumbent)
Trustee (two)
Each term is two years
- T. Kevin Monahan (incumbent)
- Susan Patterson (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can cast ballots at Village Hall, 6 Chatham St., from noon to 9 p.m.
Philmont
Trustee (two)
Each term is two years
- Douglas Crooper (incumbent)
- Laurance Ostrander
Justice
Each term is three years
- Grant Prime (acting justice)
Where and when to vote
Residents can vote at the village offices, 124 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.
Valatie
Trustee (two)
Each term is two years
- Amy Freinberg-Trufas (incumbent)
- Patrick Rodgers (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can cast ballots at 3211 Church St., from noon to 9 p.m.
Greene County
Athens
Trustee (two)
Each term is two years
- Joey Dillberg (incumbent)
- Gail Lasher (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can vote at the Rivertown Senior Center, 39 2nd St., from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Catskill
Trustee
Each term is three years
- Jamie L. Hyer Mitchell
- Joseph Kozloski (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can cast ballots at the Catskill Fire Department, 1 Central Ave., from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Coxsackie
Trustee (two)
Each term is two years
- Katlyn Irwin (incumbent)
- Deidre Meier (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can vote at the Coxsackie village police station, 119 Mansion St., from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hunter
Mayor
Each term is three years
- Alan Higgins (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can cast ballots at the Hunter fireouse, 17 Bridge St., from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tannersville
Trustee (two)
Each term is two years
- George Kelly (incumbent)
- Kody Leach (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can vote at the Village Hall, 5974 Main St., from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Rensselaer County
Castleton-on-Hudson
Mayor
- Michael Slik (incumbent)
Trustee (two)
Each term is two years
- Patricia Pillsworth (incumbent)
- Thomas Tobia (incumbent)
Proposition
The local measure, if passed, would increase the annual service award for volunteer firefighters
Where and when to vote
Residents can cast ballots at the village offices, 85 South Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.
East Nassau
Mayor
Each term is two years
- Elisa Martin (incumbent)
Trustee (two)
Each term is two years
- Paul Morone
Where and when to vote
Residents can vote at the Hoags Corners Ambulance station, 19 Town Garage Road, from noon to 9 p.m.
Hoosick Falls
Trustee (three)
Each term is two years
- Brett Hanselman (incumbent)
- Marissa Harris (incumbent)
- Michael Hickey (incumbent)
Justice
Each term is four years
- Thomas G. Restino, Jr. (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can cast ballots at the Municipal Building, 24 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.
Nassau
Trustee (two)
Each term is four years
- Gaetano J. Forte III (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can vote at the Village Hall, 40 Malden St., from noon to 9 p.m.
Saratoga County
Corinth
Trustee (two)
Each term is four years
- Michael Bedell
- Charles Pasquarell
- Jennifer W. Kietzman
Where and when to vote
Residents can cast ballots at the Village Hall, 244 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.
Schenectady County
Delanson
Trustee
- George V. Grenier Jr. (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can cast ballots at Village Hall, 1797 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.
Warren County
Lake George
Trustee (one)
This is a one-year term
- Robert Gregor (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can vote upstairs at the Town Office Center, 20 Old Post Road, from noon to 9 p.m.
Washington County
Cambridge
Trustee (two)
Each term is two years
- Evan Lawrence
- Stephen L. Robertson (incumbent)
Where and when to vote
Residents can cast ballots at the village offices, 56 North Park St., from noon to 9 p.m.
Hudson Falls
Trustee (two)
Each term is two years
- Jeffrey Gaulin (incumbent)
- Daniel Hogan (incumbent)
When to vote
Residents can vote from noon to 9 p.m.