© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disability advocates rally for better resources for Direct Support Professionals

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published November 26, 2025 at 11:29 AM EST
A disability advocate at the rally holds up a sign about supporting DSPs. (Direct Supprot Professionals)
Image courtesy of New York Disability Adovcates
A disability advocate at the rally holds up a sign about supporting DSPs. (Direct Supprot Professionals)

Disability advocates from all over New York rallied at the state Capitol in mid-November, asking Governor Kathy Hochul to address their demands around providing better resources for direct support professionals in the upcoming state budget. Direct Support Professionals work closely with and care for people with developmental disabilities. Advocates say that as the population of people with developmental disabilities has risen in New York State, support systems put in place to aid those people have not caught up. Erik Geizer is the CEO of ARC NY, a nonprofit that advocates for the rights of people with developmental disabilities and the community surrounding them. WAMC's Sajina Shrestha sat down to talk with Geizer about the disability advocates' demands and hope for the 2026 state budget.
Tags
New York News disability servicesnew york stateKathy Hochul
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha