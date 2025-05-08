U.S. Attorney presents muddled picture of role in Tish James probe

The Albany Times Union first reported on Thursday that New York state Attorney General Letitia James is being investigated by the FBI and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for alleged mortgage fraud. But the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York says he is unaware of the details of the case. John Sarcone spoke to reporters at the Albany’s FBI headquarters Thursday afternoon.

“I only know what I’ve read in the paper or what’s been reported in the media,” Sarcone said.

Sarcone was asked about a statement included in the Times Union article attributed to him. It said the investigation is being handled “by the main (Department of) Justice and the Albany FBI field office.”

The statement cited by the newspaper goes on to say, “We stand prepared to act in the capacity that we need to when and if we are informed there’s a charge to be made. Unlike Letitia James, who unethically ran around the state campaigning on getting Donald Trump… my office conducts itself in a manner that is proper and professional.”

Pressed by reporters at an unrelated press conference, Sarcone said he has “heard about the statement.”

“I called the reporter and told him, I’m not going to say he misquoted, but what was meant by that statement was whatever is reported in the media is all that my office is aware of an so I stand by that statement,” Sarcone said.

James, a Democrat and longtime a political foe for Republican President Donald Trump, has dismissed the allegations. WAMC has reached out to the attorney general’s office and the U.S. Department of Justice for comment.