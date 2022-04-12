© 2022
New York LG Brian Benjamin arrested in bribery scheme, resigns
New York News
Midday Magazine

Common Cause: LG Benjamin's arrest shows need for reform

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published April 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
Brian Benjamin Swearing-In
NYS screengrab
/
Brian Benjamin is sworn in as lieutenant governor in Sept. 2021

The arrest Tuesday of New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin as part of a federal bribery investigation is renewing calls for an ethics overhaul in state government. Albany in the last decade has seen the resignation of a governor, the arrests of multiple legislative leaders on corruption charges, and concerns that the recently scrapped Joint Commission on Public Ethics was compromised to a fault. Benjamin, a Democrat, has pleaded not guilty. But Sarah Goff — deputy director of good government group Common Cause — tells WAMC’s Ian Pickus the charges are serious.

Ian Pickus
