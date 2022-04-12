Common Cause: LG Benjamin's arrest shows need for reform

The arrest Tuesday of New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin as part of a federal bribery investigation is renewing calls for an ethics overhaul in state government. Albany in the last decade has seen the resignation of a governor, the arrests of multiple legislative leaders on corruption charges, and concerns that the recently scrapped Joint Commission on Public Ethics was compromised to a fault. Benjamin, a Democrat, has pleaded not guilty. But Sarah Goff — deputy director of good government group Common Cause — tells WAMC’s Ian Pickus the charges are serious.
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and fellow Democrats who control the state legislature say the new $220 billion state budget — which came in more than a week late — includes key investments around the state, tax relief, school aid, and more. Across the aisle, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay says Hochul failed to bring transparency to her first budget process.
New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin has been arrested on federal bribery and conspiracy charges in connection with a scheme involving phony campaign donations when Benjamin ran for New York City Comptroller last year.
New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin says he didn’t tell Governor Kathy Hochul about a subpoena he’d received when she was vetting him to be her second in command last summer. Hochul says despite that and some other potential ethical troubles for her fellow Democrat, she continues to support him as her running mate.