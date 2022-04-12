New York LG Brian Benjamin arrested in fundraising scheme

New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin has been arrested and will be charged with the federal crimes of bribery and conspiracy in connection with a scheme involving phony campaign donations when Benjamin ran for New York City Comptroller.

Benjamin, who was scheduled to appear in federal district court later Tuesday, is accused of conspiring with a Harlem real estate investor and former close associate, Gerry Migdol, to falsely “procure numerous small donations” donations of $250 or less, during Benjamin’s 2021 campaign for New York City Comptroller. According to the indictment by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the phony donations were allegedly used to inflate Benjamin’s campaign account and were used to illegally gain tens of thousands of dollars from the City’s public, eight to one matching fund, for candidates for office.

Migdol was arrested last November.

Migdol and Benjamin are also accused to conspiring to falsely attribute three separate campaign donations totaling $25,000 to two of Migdol relatives and to a limited liability corporation associated with the real estate investor.

Benjamin, who was a state senator at the time, is also accused of rewarding Migdol for the phony donations by steering an unusually large $50,000 state grant to a charitable association associated with Migdol, Friends of Public School Harlem. The grant, though, as not yet been disbursed, according to the indictment.

Benjamin is also accused of engaging in a “series of lies and deceptions to cover up his scheme, including providing false information when he was vetted to be lieutenant governor last August.

Benjamin last Friday defended his behavior during the vetting process, conducted by the state police, though he admitted he failed to tell the investigators, or the governor, that he had received a subpoena in connection with the federal probe.

“The State Police did a thorough investigation, I participated in that,” said Benjamin. “The State Police gave a recommendation to the governor. That was process. And that’s typically the process for appointments. So I followed the process as it was supposed to be followed.”

Governor Hochul as recently as last Friday said she supported Benjamin as her running mate and did not think he did anything wrong.

“I have utmost confidence in my lieutenant governor,” Hochul said. “This is an independent investigation related to other people and he is cooperating. He is my running mate.”

Governor Hochul and her press office did not have an immediate comment on the charges against Benjamin.

The indictment comes just seven months after the state’s former governor, Andrew Cuomo, resigned over multiple scandals. Benjamin will likely face pressure to resign from office as well.

His name, though, will remain on the ballot as Hochul’s running mate. He was voted the Democratic Party’s designee at the convention in February, and cannot be removed from the ballot unless he leaves the state, runs for another office, or is deceased.

Benjamin faces two primary challengers. Diana Reyna, a former New York City Council member, is the running mate of Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi. Ana Maria Archila is seeking the post, alongside New York City Public Advocate and gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams.