New York Democrats gathering for state convention

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus,
Karen Dewitt
Published February 16, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST
Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers a streaming press conference Dec. 31, 2021
WAMC/screengrab
/
Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers a streaming press conference Dec. 31, 2021

It’s already a busy time in New York state politics, and things are about to get busier. The state political parties will hold their conventions in coming days, starting with the Democrats, who will meet in New York City beginning Thursday as they hope to keep control of Albany and expand their foothold under the state’s new legislative and Congressional maps.

WAMC's Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt will be there. She spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus on Wednesday.

