New York News
Midday Magazine

Comptroller DiNapoli releases analysis of Governor Kathy Hochul's first budget proposal

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published February 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST
Tom DiNapoli
Ashley Hupfl
/
Ashley Hupfl
New York State Tom DiNapoli in Hudson, NY

New York state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says Governor Kathy Hochul’s first budget proposal carries a “significantly improved outlook over last year,” but risks related to the pandemic remain. DiNapoli, a fellow Democrat, issued his review of the $216 billion executive budget proposal Tuesday.

DiNapoli warns the budget proposes billions in spending that would “bypass critical oversight if enacted,” but says the state is on solid fiscal footing thanks to unprecedented federal aid and tax collections that are more than $10 billion higher than expected. But DiNapoli says the state should be setting aside more money in reserve funds to prepare for the “next inevitable downturn.”

The budget must be finalized by April 1. DiNapoli spoke with WAMC Tuesday.

New York News New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
