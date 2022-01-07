Comptroller DiNapoli discusses Hochul's agenda, the fate of JCOPE, why you should spend your gift cards now, and more

If you got a gift card for Christmas, spend it soon. That’s the message from New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. The Democrat says the amount of money from unused gift cards flowing into the office of unclaimed funds tripled to $16 million from 2014’s levels last year.

DiNapoli spoke with WAMC News Friday about that, Governor Kathy Hochul's first State of the State address this week, the state's financial outlook heading into budget season, why he wants to see the Joint Commission on Public Ethics replaced, and more.