Capital Region state lawmakers ask Hochul to rethink SUNY "flagship" designations

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published January 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST
The University at Albany
Ian Pickus
/
SUNY administration building in Albany

Capital Region state lawmakers are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to reconsider a proposal that would establish Buffalo and Stony Brook as the State University of New York’s flagship campuses.

Hochul announced the proposal during her state of the state address.

In a letter to their fellow Democrat, Assemblymembers Pat Fahy and John McDonald and Senator Neil Breslin say the University at Albany and Binghamton should also be named flagship campuses.

They warn that without the designation, “UAlbany could be put at a great disadvantage” and “such a hierarchy would upset this important balance.”

WAMC has requested comment from Governor Hochul’s office.

