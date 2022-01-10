Galef to retire from New York state Assembly after three decades

Longtime New York State Assemblywoman Sandy Galef says she will not seek re-election. The Hudson Valley Democrat has been in the Assembly since 1993. Her current 95th district includes communities in Putnam County and northern Westchester.

Galef says she will retire from public office at the end of the year.

In a statement Monday, she says “I have loved every moment of being an elected official and cared so deeply for my constituents. Making government accessible and making it work for the public was always my goal.”