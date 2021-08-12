Fair Returns After Being Cancelled Last Summer Amid Pandemic

After fairs and other events were cancelled last summer to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Addison County Fair and Field Days is among those that are back and fully open.

The five-day fair runs through Saturday night. According to the fair’s website, organizers require event directors, paid employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and strongly recommend vaccines for volunteers and masks for anyone unvaccinated going indoors.

Middlebury Regional EMS is at the fairgrounds offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Vermont reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday. A total of 25 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with eight in intensive care, according to the Vermont Health Department.

