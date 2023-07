Enjoy a summer of music broadcast from the lush Berkshire Hills with “Live From Tanglewood.” Concerts air on WAMC Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts continue this week with an all Gershwin program Friday evening, Mozart’s “Così fan tutte,” on Saturday evening and Beethoven’s “Leonore Overture No. 3,” Sunday afternoon.

View the full summer schedule from Tanglewood here.