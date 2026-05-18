Former Chester official sentenced in DoorDash driver shooting

Former Chester Town Highway Superintendent, John Reilly, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison for shooting a delivery driver outside of his home last year.

WAMC’s Elias Guerra and Maryam Ahmad discussed the details.

Ahmad: Hi Elias.

Guerra: Hi Maryam.

Ahmad: Before we speak about what happened in Orange County Court this morning, can you give me some background on the case?

Guerra: Sure. On May 2nd, 2025, Reilly shot a lost DoorDash driver, Alpha Barry, after Barry stopped at his house to ask for directions and to charge his phone. Reilly’s attorney argued that Reilly was afraid of a home invasion, but video footage shows Reilly shot at Barry's car twice as he attempted to drive away.

Barry, who speaks limited English, was struck in the back. He survived but was seriously injured.

In March, Reilly was convicted of assault and criminal weapons possession charges.

Ahmad: Tell me about the sentencing today. I understand the driver shared a statement.

Guerra: Yes. At the beginning of the sentencing, Senior Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Mangold read a statement written by Alpha Barry.

Barry said that he had arrived to the U.S. in October 2024 and was working two jobs and taking English classes within weeks of arriving.

About seven months later Reilly shot him, and he said he had to have over two feet of his intestine removed in surgery and used a colostomy bag for six months.

“For half a year, my life was dictated by a colostomy bag. This was not just a medical necessity. It was a constant source of physical pain and deep emotional stress. The simple everyday act of using the bathroom became a source of anxiety and trauma. I lived in constant fear and discomfort, never knowing when the next moment of pain or embarrassment would occur. This experience isolated me from the world,” Mangold said reading Barry’s statement.

Barry said he loves this country and only came here to work hard, but said the experience has physically and emotionally scarred him.

Ahmad: Did Reilly or his attorney share any comments during sentencing today?

Guerra: Yes. Reilly read a statement saying that he had taken full responsibility for the situation.

“Please understand that I never meant to hurt or harm you. I was not angry but scared for my family's safety. I read the situation wrong. What I perceived to be a home invasion [it was] not. I pray every morning and night, asking God to heal you physically, and you and your family mentally. I carry with me extreme remorse, sadness, and depression over what I did,” Reilly said.

Reilly said the whole event was a tragic accident and also apologized to his own family.

“I am so sorry that my mistake caused stress, anxiety, sadness, and loss to each of you,” he said.

Reilly’s attorney, Thomas Keniff, said that he had 80 pages of letters from dozens of people who spoke to Reilly’s good character.

Keniff said they did not argue the facts of the case, only that Reilly’s actions that night were an “aberrational incident” and not representative of his character. He also maintained that all three shots fired by Reilly, one of which was aimed at the ground, and two at Barry’s car as he drove away, were warning shots.

Ahmad: What did the judge have to say about that?

Guerra: Judge Craig Brown, before he delivered his sentence, said he didn’t agree with Reilly. He said from the video, it seemed Barry was driving away from Reilly’s home and that he didn’t see Reilly’s actions as those of someone afraid of a home invasion.

He sentenced Reilly on the top charge of Assault in the First Degree, under a theory of depraved indifference – meaning it was not done intentionally but with a gross disregard for human life.

Reilly will also serve time concurrently for Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and eight counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Ahmad: What did Reilly’s attorney think of the sentence?

Guerra: Keniff said he thought Reilly would not receive the maximum 17 years and might receive closer to 14 years.

Keniff said he didn’t think the Assault in the First Degree based on a theory of depraved indifference would stand and that they plan to appeal the case.

“Reasonable minds are entitled to differ. The judge has his opinion on the evidence. It doesn't necessarily match with ours, but we respect the fact that the jury and the court has spoken, at least for now,” Keniff said.

Ahmad: That was Elias Guerra, Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief at WAMC. Thank you, Elias.

Guerra: Thank you, Maryam.