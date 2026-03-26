Chester town official found guilty in driveway shooting

A Town of Chester official has been found guilty of assault and multiple weapons possession charges after shooting a delivery driver in his driveway last year.

An Orange County jury returned the verdict Thursday in the case against Chester Highway Superintendent John Reilly.

The jury acquitted Reilly of attempted murder for shooting DoorDash driver Alpha Barry in May 2025.

Barry had claimed he stopped at Reilly’s home to ask for help after his phone died. Reilly fired two shots as Barry drove away, one of which struck him in the back.

Reilly was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following the jury’s verdict and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18.