CPB Funding

It Happened. And It Hurts.

What we hoped wouldn’t happen, just did.

Following the executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to end both direct and indirect support to NPR and PBS, Congress has now passed a rescissions bill canceling $1.1 billion in previously approved public media funding.

This is more than symbolic. It’s a direct blow to the infrastructure that connects local stations like WAMC to national programming—Morning Edition, All Things Considered, international reporting, and the cultural coverage our listeners count on.