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Second Saturdays at NRM

Second Saturdays at NRM

Dive in for an art project inspired by illustrations of the ocean featured in our current exhibition, The Abyss. Museum educators will show you how to combine collage and drawing to create your underwater mixed-media scene.
Drop-In Artmaking activities - 11:00-4:00
All ages welcome; no reservations required
Free with Museum admission.
For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/second-saturdays-at-nrm-6/

Norman Rockwell Museum
$0 - $25 Museum Admission
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
mhotchkiss@nrm.org
https://www.nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd., Rte 183
Stockbridge, Massachusetts