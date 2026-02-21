Barrington Stage Company Brings Warmth to Winer With Their '10x10 New Play Festival'

If you need a cure for the winter blues Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA has the cure. Their “10 x10 New Play Festival” is guaranteed to lift your spirits.

It consists of 10 plays all under ten minutes in length. Most are lighthearted and comedic in tone. Others have a touching point to make and some just makes you think nice thoughts.

It’s popular to say one of the good things about seeing ten plays in two hours, including intermission, is that if you don’t like one - don’t worry, another will takes its place in a matter of minutes. That’s not an issue in this year’s festival, which continues through March 15. There is no single play that bores. Each is well-crafted and smartly performed.

However, it goes without saying that different people will have different favorites.

Personally and professionally I was quite taken by “Cricket,” written by Erin Osgood. It has a lot of humor as a preoccupied woman trying to find an annoying cricket in the living room gets laughs. While searching, she is criticizing her husband’s taste as she helps him select the right tie for his suit. It soon turns into a sweet, moving statement on love.

Women will certainly appreciate “A Modest Proposal II” by David MacGregor. A sexist U.S. Senator meets with two female State Senators to discuss women’s health care. To give some idea of the irony of the meeting is that they soon have the U.S. Senator whining, “You can’t tell men what to do with their bodies.”

For the older segment of the audience, Byron Nilsson’ sweet comedy “The Rebound Quiz” is an ode to romance defined by the plots of films from the 1930s, and 40s.

Those who are concerned with modern technology being too invasive, “Do You Hear An Echo?”, written by Cynthia Faith Arsenault, will confirm their greatest fears in a truly funny manner.

As for not-for-profits, “Top Shelf Tolstoy” by Maximillian Gill shows the extent a library will go to increase revenue.

There are a number of others that will but a smile on your face, A tear in your eye or a thought in your head.” During the evening six actors play 36 characters. They include veterans Peggy Pharr Wilson and Robert Zuckerman. Pharr’s has been in every one the 15 year festivals. Please don’t stop. It wouldn’t be the same without her wit, charm and talent.

As for Zukerman, this is his 8th festival In each he has created at least one memorable character. This year it is a grumpy seller of Christmas trees.

Their professionalism and diversity define the event as the set the bar high for the other performers. Thankfully that bar is always reached by other actors. Matt Neely has been doing this for 13 years he nails his every appearance. His skill at writing clever opening musical parodies continued this year with a clever take on “A Chorus Line.” Which just happens to be BSC’s opening show in June.

Maya Jackson, Raya Malcolm have both participated in the festival before and each are as good with comedy as they are creating a since chapter. Malcolm was great in all roles but especially impresses with her underplaying a teenage girl. As for Jackson, how much more can you say about her talent and versatility than she appeared in eight of the 10 plays.

Newcomer Avery Whitted is a terrific addition. He, like the rest of the cast, is almost mystical as he shapes a variety of characters. He adds a nice touch of physical comedy to his skits. Local audience might remember Whitted from Capital Repertory Theatre” production of “A Sherlock Carol” and Malcolm from her work with Troy Foundry Theatre.

The ten plays are divided between three talented directors. Each is absurdly talented as the various styles of the work, the brevity of the material and the constant mixing of the cast throughout the show brought many challenges. Each were met with aplomb.

Congratulations to Matthew Penn, Moira O’Sullivan and Alan Paul, the Artistic Director of BSC, who is, overall, the major figure in putting the entire happy experience together.

“10x10 New Play Festival” continues through March 15 at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA. For tickets and schedule information go to barringtonstageco.com