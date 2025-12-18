The 2025 box office was led by... no surprise... action sequels, revivals and remakes, from "Jurassic World: Rebirth" and "Superman", to "Lilo & Stitch" and "How to Train Your Dragon". "A Minecraft Movie" capitalized on a video game phenomenon, just as "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" did in 2023. And horror was hot, including an original concept that broke through — Ryan Coogler's "Sinners". It's a good movie that definitely leaves a lasting impression, though I don't consider it a masterpiece.

When it comes to my list of the 10 Best Films of 2025, there's a theme. It's high-quality, often old-fashioned and breathtaking storytelling, with excellent direction from filmmakers capable of taking-on complex subject matter and presenting it in bold and interesting ways.

I also love a satisfying series finale — both in film and on television. My No. 10 movie of 2025 is "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale", a proper big screen send-off for the characters of the beloved PBS series.

No. 9 is "Christy". Sydney Sweeney gives a knockout performance as boxer Christy Martin in this engrossing biopic.

At No. 8 — "Dead Man's Wire", which expands to theaters nationwide in January. It's director Gus Van Sant's intense and compelling depiction of an Indianapolis hostage crisis in 1977.

No. 7 on my list is "Blue Moon", from director Richard Linklater (and you may hear that name again in a little bit). Ethan Hawke is outstanding as lyricist Lorenz Hart, who pours out every feeling about friendship, art and love following the opening night performance of "Oklahoma!" in NYC in 1943.

No. 6 is "Audrey's Children". Natalie Dormer is a subtle powerhouse as Dr. Audrey Evans, who researched children's cancer, specifically Neuroblastoma, and co-founded the first Ronald McDonald House.

The fifth best movie of 2025 is "Parthenope", from Oscar-winning "The Great Beauty" director Paolo Sorrentino. It's a mesmerizing saga of a young Italian woman (played by the glowing Celeste Dalla Porta), with heartbreaking, honest, commentary-filled dialogue.

No. 4 is HBO's Emmy-winning, two-part documentary "Pee-Wee as Himself". The prolific Paul Reubens won over millions of fans of all ages as the delightful Pee-Wee Herman. Reubens' life was complicated, and director Matt Wolf's doc examines it all. The first half is fun. The second half is a gut-punch. Brilliantly made.

No. 3 — "Nuremberg". Russell Crowe is fantastic as Hermann Goring, Hitler's second in command, on trial for his horrific crimes in the aftermath of WWII. The finest ensemble of the year also includes a career-best Rami Malek, Michael Shannon and Richard E. Grant.

No. 2 — "Song Sung Blue": A music drama that envelops you. This journey of Neil Diamond tribute band duo Lightning and Thunder (played by a stellar Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson) dissects the ups and downs of life in such unforgettable fashion.

And The Best Movie of 2025 is... "Nouvelle Vague" — Richard Linklater's charming, poetic and rich experience about French New Wave filmmaking in the late '50s, Jean-Luc Godard's debut feature "Breathless", and why cinema matters.

These are The 10 Best Films of 2025. For the complete list, and where you can watch them all, visit WAMC.org. Here's to a terrific 2026 at the movies. For WAMC, I'm Jackson Murphy.

