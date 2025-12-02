Brendan Fraser's "Rental Family" not even worth a rental

"The Mummy", "George of the Jungle", "Journey to the Center of the Earth" and Best Picture Oscar winner "Crash" are just some of the films that made Brendan Fraser one of the most popular actors of the '90s and 2000s. He was also in a few duds, "Dudley Do-Right" being one. "Looney Tunes: Back in Action" wasn't a huge hit either. But through it all, Fraser's likable on-screen presence and charm left a lasting impression.

After some TV work and a little time out of the spotlight, Fraser made a major comeback in 2022 in director Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale". It was a competitive awards season, with Fraser facing-off against Austin Butler, the star of "Elvis", for most of the prizes. Fraser took home the Best Actor Academy Award for his heartfelt and moving performance in a film filled with unlikable supporting characters.

It's always intriguing to learn which projects actors will attach themselves to after winning an Oscar. Fraser had a small role in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" and a supporting presence in the comedy "Brothers", but both were filmed prior to the Oscar win. His first starring role in a motion picture after "The Whale" is now in theaters.

In "Rental Family", Fraser plays Phillip, an actor who has lived in Japan for seven years and is struggling to get good gigs. (He's still best known in the country for a toothpaste commercial.) Phillip learns of a business called "Rental Family”, a service that hires actors to pretend to be friends, family members or colleagues of clients in various situations.

We see Philip taking-on a host of assignments, pretending to be a new husband at a wedding, a journalist chronicling the memories of an old man, a pal for a video game lover, the father of a young girl looking to get into a prestigious school — and more. One of the weakest aspects of "Rental Family" is that it juggles way too many storylines, and they all feel very messy. Had it simply focused on one, either just the young girl or just the old man, maybe in a dramatic "Tuesdays with Morrie" sort of way, the film probably would've been much more successful.

But there are plenty of other problems, including a tone that's often light and goofy. It feels like a sitcom, in the worst possible way, and is pretty awkward most of the time. Fraser's facial expressions don't help, and he doesn't really get one true showcase scene that might be worthy of another Best Actor nomination. The pacing is uneven, and the concept itself has flaws — after a certain number of gigs, wouldn't you get recognized around town, and your cover be blown?

Only about 10% of "Rental Family" is successful, when director Hikari presents some of the trains, apartment buildings and beauty of Japan. There are a few moments when Phillip looks out on his balcony and quietly reflects on the pain and loneliness he's experienced for a long time. I wish the entire movie took this same approach: gentle, but not schmaltzy, sophisticated and serious, not over-the-top and flimsy.

Fraser is rumored to be returning to "The Mummy" franchise for another installment with co-star Rachel Weisz. And the drama "Pressure", in which Fraser plays Dwight D. Eisenhower, is set for release next year. Two more intriguing projects, which will hopefully make us forget that "Rental Family" was ever made. This latest Fraser flop isn’t worth a trip to your local theater… or even a rental.

Upstate New York native Jackson Murphy has been reviewing films on radio, TV and online for more than 20 years. The Emmy winner, content producer and author is a member of SAG-AFTRA and Critic's Choice Association. His views and reviews appear on his website: Lights-Camera-Jackson.com

