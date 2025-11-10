The rise of the New York independent voter

The big news last week was the election results. By and large, it was a good election day for Democrats across the nation. Here in New York, Democrats won in many parts of the state. For example, Democrats picked up control of the Onondaga County Legislature, a feat that they have not accomplished in almost half a century.

Yet in many ways, the New York results were about Democrats both mobilizing their base and also doing well with unaffiliated voters. While New York is known as a “blue state” – meaning Democrats dominate – the data paints a more complex picture than the conventional wisdom.

A recent examination of partisan voting enrollments over time showed just how nuanced New York’s electorate is.

While Democrats continue to dominate partisan enrollments, their advantage has been slipping in recent years. In addition, Republicans – who had seen significant erosion in their enrollments -- have recently stopped their enrollment decline. Yet, when looking at both parties' enrollments over the past two decades, they have more or less stagnated in their relative enrollments.

Where New York has seen the most enrollment growth is among unaffiliated voters, the so-called “blanks” category. The non-partisan blanks have seen their enrollments swell, having overtaken Republican enrollment as of 2020.And that advantage is growing. In 2010, Democratic enrollment totaled just short of half (49.66%) of New York voters, Republicans were a bit shy of one-quarter (24.93%), and “blanks” slightly more than 20% (20.04%).In 2025, Democrats’ percentage has slipped a bit (now 48.15%); Republicans dropped (22.41% – though that was a bit higher than recent elections); and “blanks” increased to over one quarter (25.24%) of registrants.

“Blanks” have exceeded Republicans in New York City for years and are now neck-and-neck with Republicans in the three downstate NYC suburbs. In 2021, Democratic NYC enrollment totaled more than two-thirds (67.52%) of voters, Republicans 10% (10.08%), and “blanks” nearly double that of Republicans (19.43%).In 2025, Democrats’ percentage of NYC voters slipped to just under two-thirds (65.9%), Republicans inched upwards (to 10.73%), and “blanks” increased to over 20% (21.01%).

In 2021, Democratic Suburban NYC (Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester) enrollment totaled more than 40% (40.13%) of voters, Republicans nearly 28% (27.98%), and “blanks” more than 26% (26.41%).In 2025, Democrats’ percentage slipped to under 40% (38.57%), Republicans inched upwards to more than 28% (28.23%), and “blanks” increased to nearly 30% (28.91%), now exceeding the percentage of Republicans. Unaffiliated voters also have inched ahead due to a growing gap in favor of “blanks” in Westchester County.

And the rise of the unaffiliated voter is not just a downstate phenomenon. When examining the enrollments in counties north of the Greater NYC region the trend is similar. It appears that “blanks” may even overtake Democratic enrollment in those areas. In 2021, Democratic non-Greater NYC voter enrollment totaled a bit more than 37% (37.16%) of voters, Republicans nearly 31% (30.92%), and “blanks” nearly one-quarter (24.39%).In 2025, Democrats’ percentage slipped to 35% (35.23%), Republicans inched upwards to more than 31% (31.18%), and “blanks” increased to over 27% (27.56%).

These trends show how daunting it is for Republicans to win statewide office, which they have not done since 2002. This underscores that the road to a statewide Republican win in New York is paved with strong appeal to the unaffiliated voter. Nearly half of all registered voters are Democrats; in order to win, Republicans have to run the table among the rest of the electorate.

Which may explain the successes Democrats had in many parts of the state last week. While the election ensured that Democrats kept the mayors offices in urban areas (replacing Democratic mayors with Democratic mayors), the suburban successes that Democrats had was a testament to Democrats’ appeal to the “blanks.” Not to be overlooked however, Republicans did score key victories in suburban areas. Incumbent Republican County Executives won in Rockland and Nassau counties. And it was in Nassau that Republicans won all countywide offices, despite being at an enrollment disadvantage. Their successful appeal to unaffiliated voters carried the day.

These unaffiliated voters, the “blanks,” may well determine state and national policies next year. Appealing to “blanks” by Republicans will likely demand they stake out significant policy differences from the President – who is deeply unpopular in New York. Appealing to “blanks” by Democrats will likely demand greater appeal to suburban voters’ concerns.

Given the redistricting changes the nation is seeing, it is likely that the party that controls the House of Representatives will have a small majority. The appeal that downstate Congressional Representatives have toward “blanks,’ may determine who controls the House, as well as New York’s Governor’s Mansion.

When it comes to politics, enrollment “demography” can be destiny. The interests of the unaffiliated voter may be most important ones come next November.

Blair Horner is senior policy advisor with the New York Public Interest Research Group.

