The Seasons Change but Theater Remains Bountiful in September

Once upon a time, in the world of local theater, September was considered a slow transitional month. Now summer companies have extended their seasons to include fall foliage. Add to this abundance, more and more local theater troupes are opening their seasons closer to Labor Day.



The result is September is one of the busiest theater months of the year.



The availability of things to see this month is proof of that bounty. Four plays opened this week alone. There is an unfamiliar Agatha Christie mystery, a regional premiere of an environmentally inclined work, a classic musical and a dinner theater offering of a sweet period comedy. Being carried-over in the Berkshires is a Paula Vogel drama about a dysfunctional family that lived during the last half of the 20th century. It plays until October 5.



Curtain Call Theatre in Latham just opened “The Man in the Brown Suit.” Usually it’s enough to excite an audience by simply saying it’s a play written by Agatha Christie. In this case it’s even more - a thriller involving stolen diamonds and murdered spies. It originated as a 1924 novel, made into a television film in 1989, and has appeared on stages throughout the country. Why not? As in all Christie works it has suspense, comedy and romance. It runs until September 28.



On Friday, Harbinger Theatre Company opened “Deep Blue Sound” at Steamer No. 10 Theatre in Albany. It is set on a small island in Puget Sound near Seattle. One day it’s noticed that the whales have disappeared. At several meetings the various and diverse members of the community come together to figure what happened. Is it a natural move or man-made environmental actions that had the orcas leave the sound?



Through the process, larger questions are raised about the relationship between man and nature, mortality and the cycle of life, beauty and hope. It offers a number of tender character stories about people who choose to live in semi-isolation. Somehow it even explores one older woman’s choice apply for the state’s death with dignity law. It plays through Sunday, September 21.

Another local opening was “Dreamgirls,” at Schenectady Light Opera Company. It’s a 1981 musical about the evolution of pop music in the 1960s and 70s. “Dreamgirls” is about a young black singing trio called The Dreamettes. On their climb to becoming a superstar group, “Deena Jones and the Dreams,” friendships are lost, ambition tops loyalty and greed becomes the motive for every decision.



If this sounds anything like the actual story of The Supremes and Diana Ross, it’s understandable. But it could also be about The Shirelles, or any Motown group. Indeed, “Dreamgirls” is a story about the music industry. It became the inspiration for the juke box musicals that have come to dominate musical theater ever since. The difference between this show and a juke box musical is “Dreamgirls” has an original award-winning musical score that includes rock, R&B, gospel and soul. It opens plays through September 21.



Lake George Dinner Theater being in the heart of foliage country is taking advantage of the fall weather by opening “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.” It plays through October 11. It’s a sweet family drama about a teenage girl growing up in a typical parochial school in the 1970s.



An overheard story about “the birds and bees” told by a 19-year old to her younger sister sets off a series of embarrassing misconceptions. The Irish-American parents add to the troubles and theatergoers will share in the worst day of a teenage girl’s life. The show is funny, nostalgic and a perfect experience to enjoy as part of a dinner theater package .



The abundance of theater continues over the next few weeks. Starting September 18 there is a festival of works-in-progress downtown Troy as Troy Foundry theatre presents their Half-Baked Festival through 28. This, the festival’s third season, will also include several odes to Samuel Beckett, which includes two performances of “Catastrophic: A Beckett Cabaret” created by Die Cast of Philadelphia. The complete schedule will be announced shortly.



Too, Albany Civic Theatre presents “Jesus Hops the “A” Train,” an intense drama runs September 19 to October 5.



Lighthearted entertainment is also available in the near future. The Neil Diamond musical “A Beautiful Noise” is at Proctors September 23-28 and The Rep in Albany presents the comedy “Becky Nurse of Salem” September 30-October 19. Now, that’s a busy September, and beyond.



Yes, the seasons may change, but theater remains plentiful.