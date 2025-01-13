Will 2025 be the “affordability” session?

This week Governor Hochul will deliver her State of the State address. Like her predecessor Andrew Cuomo, who first broke with tradition, her speech will not be delivered in the state Capitol, but in a performing arts venue contained within the Empire State Plaza, a complex of government buildings and small businesses. And her message will be delivered the first full week of the 2025 legislative session, not on its first day.

The governor’s State of the State is a requirement of the job. The state Constitution demands that “The governor shall communicate by message to the legislature at every session the condition of the state and recommend such matters to it as he or she shall judge expedient.”

In modern times the State of the State speech is delivered with much of the pomp found in the State of the Union address given by the President. The State of the State is delivered before a joint session of the state Senate and the state Assembly and is covered by media outlets across the state. The speech is typically delivered at the beginning of the legislative session and offers the governor’s vision and her plans to make the state better. The speech often runs for an hour or so and is accompanied by a detailed policy book that outlines the governor’s initiatives.

This year’s State of the State will likely touch on a full range of issues. Potential topics include how to fund the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the downstate mass transit systems; reforming how the state funds K-12 education; and how to do so in the shadow of a new – and more fiscally hostile – Administration in Washington develops its own budget.

That said, State of the State addresses are more poetry than prose. The details of the governor’s plans will come into focus when she releases her budget, not so much in her address. Instead, the governor uses both the State of the State and the days just prior to it to hammer home a theme and build public support for her agenda. This year is “affordability.”

The governor has already unveiled proposals that underpin her “affordability” message. Of course, there are things a state government can do to make life more affordable for its residents. Generally, however, the biggest cost drivers are largely outside the control of state government and more the result of national or global policies or events.

Take for example, the issue of insurance. Insurance is largely regulated at the state level, but costs from one part of the nation can impact companies’ bottom lines and thus impact rates in another.

The costs from the rapidly worsening climate are a good example. We have all been transfixed by the wildfires devastating swaths of Los Angeles. These massive, out-of-control blazes are now burning their way into suburban areas with no sign of letting up.

In California, the mounting losses from communities being burned to the ground and the resulting financial losses to insurers have resulted in the market drying up for homeowners looking for coverage. The insurance market has gotten so bad that California’s insurance companies have dropped hundreds of thousands of policyholders across the state in recent years citing the increasing risk and severity of wind-driven wildfires attributed to climate change.

It is now being reported that those losses will impact New York’s insurance premiums. The reason is the result of the arcane way the insurance industry operates. Insurance companies buy insurance to help cover the costs of unexpected large claims. That coverage – called reinsurance – has been getting more and more expensive as climate disasters have increased across the nation. As disasters mount, the cost of reinsurance goes up too. Thus, driving up premiums in states that are not directly impacted by a specific disaster.

Of course, every state gets plenty of disasters. One does not have to look far for ones that have hit New York. The first half of November was among the 20 driest such periods on record. That dryness increased the likelihood of wildfires occurring – and they did. New York City had brush fires of its own in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Wildfires have not been the only bizarre environmental events experienced by New Yorkers. The National Weather Service documented that 32 tornadoes touched down in New York this year. That's the most since tornadoes were first recorded in the state in 1950.

Yet, the fossil fuel industries are advancing their opposition to New York’s moves toward “green” energy. Big Oil and their allies have embarked on their own “affordability” campaign to undermine the state’s science-based climate goals, assailing them as “ignorant,” “radical,” and “unaffordable.” This campaign is just the latest in the decades-long efforts to block climate protection policies.

Climate catastrophes will make the insurance business more costly – costs they’ll look to pass on to policyholders. As a result, New Yorkers have to hunker down, demand that the state move away from burning fossil fuels – which are driving the climate disasters – and prepare for higher costs that have little to do with Governor Hochul’s plans. Remember, when it comes to climate, insurance “unaffordability” is not the result of expensive state government, it is the result of the malignant advocacy of Big Oil and its stooges.

New York should strive to be more affordable, but it shouldn’t do so in a way that sacrifices the costs of generations to come.

Blair Horner is senior policy advisor with the New York Public Interest Research Group.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.