Using tragedy for political gain

I have just returned from a trip to North Carolina where I spoke at the University in Chapel Hill. I arrived on the evening of September 29 and left the morning of October 2. While there, I gave four separate presentations --- all either directly or indirectly related to my desire to warn people of the dangers of authoritarianism posed by Trump and Trumpism. But my trip to North Carolina coincided with the terrible toll taken by Hurricane Helene in the western portion of the state. And that was the source of lots of my conversations.

Helene had arrived with a vengeance two days before I got there. People in Chapel Hill were obviously terribly concerned about friends and relatives and the news was dominated by actions of the state and federal governments as they attempted to find and assist isolated individuals who had been cut off by damaged roads, power outages and cell phone interruptions. One week later there were still over 80,000 customers without power. Over 100 deaths were reported in North Carolina alone.

As with all such disasters, state governments ask for a federal declaration of a disaster which then releases money appropriated in advance to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). According to an October 4 press release, over $45 million had already been released to individuals. According to all the local government officials, FEMA’s response has been prompt and comprehensive. To assist the local governments, President Biden has authorized the mobilization of 1500 federal troops. These were supplemented by 7000 other federal personnel. (Over 6100 National Guardsmen had been mobilized.)

“[President] Biden previously announced that the federal government would cover "100%" of costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures in North Carolina for six months. The Biden administration has also released more than $137 million in federal funds – including $100 million in transportation funds for North Carolina to begin rebuilding damaged roads and bridges.”

This is as it should be. When localities are hit with natural disasters, it is the responsibility of everyone lucky enough NOT to be hit with those disasters to pitch in.

However, given that this is an election season and given that Donald Trump is not an ordinary candidate for public office, it was inevitable that he would try to make hay by dishonestly claiming that the Biden Administration was failing the citizens of North Carolina and other states damaged by the hurricane. And what better way to do it than to claim that money that should have gone to disaster relief went instead to --- YOU GUESSED IT ---- ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.

Last week, Trump claimed that “Kamala spent all her FEMA money, billions of dollars, on housing for illegal migrants, many of whom should not be in our country.”

Untrue --- Congress appropriated $650 million for a separate program that helps state and local governments house migrants —

The Charlotte (NC) Observer responded



Shame on Donald Trump for worsening NC’s Helene tragedy with political lies

“This is not a situation to capitalize on for political gain. But former President Trump has politicized the situation at every turn, spreading falsehoods and conspiracies that fracture the community instead of bringing it together….. By every indication, state and federal agencies have been working to help people in need. They’ve been airlifting food and other supplies to affected areas. Helping families get information about missing loved ones. Providing monetary assistance to folks whose homes were destroyed. Working to clear and repair roads and get critical infrastructure back up and running.”



Now, it is probably a thankless task to once again point out that Trump is a pathological liar. HOWEVER, in the specific case of lying about North Carolina, it just might get through to some people that when all the local officials and people on the ground call him out for lying, MAYBE just MAYBE it is time for cult members to stop drinking the Kool Aid and realize THAT HE IS LYING --- and that it’s time to STOP believing these lies.

Michael Meeropol is professor emeritus of Economics at Western New England University. He is the author with Howard and Paul Sherman of the recently published second edition of Principles of Macroeconomics: Activist vs. Austerity Policies.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.