Colleges open: Will the governor make it easier for veterans to attend?

Colleges begin to open this week. The excitement of attending college is at its peak early in the fall semester – students are glad to see friends, the weather is great, and the work hasn’t started. Yet for many, attending college is at best a struggle, at worst inconceivable. One of the key obstacles is the cost.

New York State offers a myriad of college financial assistance programs, but the biggest by far is the Tuition Assistance Program (TAP).

During the past legislative session, New York lawmakers and Governor Hochul agreed to steps to expand the coverage of TAP. For five decades, TAP has been the way of directing financial aid to the neediest students in both the public and independent college sectors. Historically, TAP has covered the entire cost of public college tuition for the lowest income students and helped offset those costs for moderate- and middle-income students.

However, the TAP program had been neglected over the past few decades. Policymakers did little to strengthen the program in order to keep pace with changes in higher education. The maximum family income for TAP eligibility had stayed the same for the past twenty years. The minimum TAP award had stayed the same during that period, as well.

During last year’s budget, the Legislature and the governor agreed to robust improvements in TAP: For example, they increased maximum income eligibility from $80,000 to $125,000 and increased the size of the minimum award from $500 to $1,000.

After decades of neglect, there is still more to do. For example, lawmakers did not increase the size of the maximum TAP award, which is still below the amount charged for SUNY tuition.

Governor Hochul will soon be faced with a decision on another college financial assistance program, this one targeting a more specific group: veterans.

A bill that was approved by the Legislature expands current college financial assistance to allow any person who served in the military to apply for the state's scholarship for veterans.

New York offers awards to combat veterans who served in conflicts like Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq, or Afghanistan to assist with their undergraduate or graduate degree or other vocational training program.

The annual award is $7,070 (higher than the maximum TAP award) — SUNY's average tuition — or the program's actual cost, whichever is less. Unlike TAP, the program does not have restrictions based on a person's annual income.

The program is not part of TAP but can supplement that program. For example, the assistance may replace a TAP award. If an eligible SUNY student applies for veterans’ tuition assistance, they will receive an amount that exceeds the maximum TAP award since that financial aid covers all of SUNY tuition. Moreover, a veteran’s application does not depend on income eligibility like TAP. If the student is a combat veteran, the award is available.

However, for veterans who did not see combat, they are currently ineligible for financial aid. Advocates for the legislation point out that the current policy unfairly excludes veterans who were ready to serve in combat but were not deployed due to factors beyond their control. The legislation ensures all veterans receive equal access to educational benefits in New York State.

By expanding coverage, there is a cost to the bill. Advocates point out, however, that since there are fewer veterans receiving funding under the existing program, there is additional money to expand coverage.

The reality is veterans are no less susceptible to financial hardship than other college applicants. Expanding veterans’ eligibility for college financial assistance makes sense for the same reasons that it does for non-veterans. Of course, with one distinction. Veterans – both those involved in combat and those who did not – have voluntarily put themselves on the line in defense of the country. Helping them to afford college is one way New York – and Governor Hochul – can show gratitude.

Blair Horner is executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group.

