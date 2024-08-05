The growing threat of algal blooms

More frequent heat waves, bigger wildfires, rising sea levels, hotter temperatures are the unmistakable signs of climate change. Last year was the hottest ever and earlier last month we had some of the hottest days in recorded history.

There are other collateral impacts from a changing climate that cause harm. These include “harmful algal blooms,” which threaten drinking water supplies and the public’s health.

The blooms are a blue-green slimy substance that floats in water. Harmful algal blooms aren’t your typical green surface ooze that you may see on the top of lake waters. While ugly to look at when at the surface, a bloom can also be extremely dangerous, so much so that the state has a blanket policy warning to stay out of the water should there be evidence of one.

The heating planet drives the production of algal blooms. Warmer temperatures prevent water from mixing, allowing algae to grow thicker and faster. Algal blooms absorb sunlight, making water even warmer and promoting more blooms.

While every algal bloom isn’t toxic – some algal species can produce both toxic and nontoxic blooms – toxic blooms can cause problems for swimmers and other recreational users in the form of rashes or allergic reactions. People who swim in a bloom may experience health effects, including nausea, vomiting, headaches, respiratory problems, skin rash and other reactions. There have also been reports nationwide of dogs and livestock dying shortly after swimming or wading in a bloom.

Heat alone doesn’t stimulate algal blooms. As we know, climate changes have also caused stronger, more powerful storms, storms that release much more rainwater than in storms of the past. Those incredible downpours swiftly flush whatever is sitting on the land directly into lakes, so instead of letting a natural filtration process take place, nutrients that would benefit the soil are washed into surface waters and wreak havoc in the water in the form of algal blooms.

The nutrients these blooms primarily rely on are phosphorus and nitrogen. The algal blooms have increased due to a rise in nutrient runoff from sources such as soil erosion from fertilized agricultural areas and lawns, erosion from riverbanks, riverbeds, land clearing (deforestation), and sewage effluent. All of these are the major sources of phosphorus and nitrogen entering waterways. These nutrients coupled with warm, calm water is the recipe for an algal bloom.

Obviously, algal blooms pose a threat to recreational water bodies. But they pose a greater danger to drinking water supplies. Once these blooms are found in drinking water supplies, they are hard to treat. The toxins released from algal blooms make it difficult for treatment facilities to remove them safely and efficiently.

The City of Auburn, New York draws its drinking water from Owasco Lake. Since 2016, more algal blooms have been identified and as a result, the water quality has only worsened. Some 45,000 people on Owasco Lake rely on it as their source of drinking water and the rising threats from algal blooms endanger that supply.

Algal blooms are an increasing menace. New York State has experienced a tenfold increase in the number of waterbodies experiencing a bloom over the past 10 years and $6 billion in mitigation expenses and lost economic value. Last year, nearly 1,200 algal blooms were reportedto the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

While we all must do everything possible to reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels and aggressively embrace energy efficiency programs and alternative energy sources, due to the amount of CO 2 in the atmosphere, the planet will continue to heat up. There is not much that New York can do to reduce the damage that has already been done or immediately undo the sources of the current rising heat of the planet. Of course, sticking to the science-based climate law and eliminating the state’s emission of greenhouse gases must be a top priority.

When it comes to minimizing the threat of algal blooms, New York policymakers can take action. And, in fact, there is no shortage of such plans already developed.

But when it comes to protecting surface waters and drinking water supplies, the state has to do a lot more to reduce the runoff from agriculture, landscaping and wastewater sources. New York must be proactive about protecting drinking water supplies and recreational waters. The costs for prevention are cheaper than the cost of remediation and illness. That’s a lesson we’ve had to re-learn too many times – particularly when it comes to public health and environmental threats.

For individuals concerned about algal blooms, you can check out the New York lakes where algal blooms have been reported to the DEC on its website. Those interested can review the entire listing of current algal bloom sightings at the DEC’s website.

New York has a strong climate law based on the world’s best scientific recommendations. The large size of New York’s economy makes it a global financial player. Not being a nation, it is not a political player on the world stage. As a result, New York’s ability to influence climate accords is limited (although it still has the ability to lead by example). However, when it comes to attacking the algal bloom threat, the state controls how aggressively it protects drinking water supplies and New Yorkers’ health.

As we all suffer through another summer of heat, torrential rains and increasing algal blooms, let’s make sure that candidates for state office are advancing their ideas on how the state can protect surface water supplies and how they can make a difference quickly. There is little time to waste.

Blair Horner is executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.